Greece and Macedonia reach historic accord on name row: Greek official

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece and Macedonia have reached an agreement on how to end their long-running name dispute, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shakes hands with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos before briefing him on developments on the name dispute with Macedonia, in Athens, Greece May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was briefing President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday afternoon. Tsipras was widely expected to give a state address later in the day.

Officials had earlier told Reuters a deal over the name was imminent. The decades-old dispute between the two neighbors had been an obstacle to Macedonia joining either the NATO military alliance or the European Union.