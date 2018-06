ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has agreed to recognize Macedonia under the name ‘Republic of North Macedonia or “Severna Macedonja”, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leaves the Presidential Palace following his meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (not pictured) in Athens, Greece, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Athens and Skopje have reached a deal to settle a long running dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav Republic’s name, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said earlier on Tuesday.