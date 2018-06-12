FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Greek PM says Macedonia's name change will be universal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Tsipras said in a televised statement on Tuesday that Macedonia’s name change to “Republic of North Mecedonia” would be reflected both domestically and abroad.

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of his government at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

He said that the accord would allow a clear distinction between Greece’s Macedonia province and the country.

“The name change will be implemented not only the country’s international relations but also domestically,” Tsipras said adding that Skopje would need to revise its constitution.

Reporting by Michele Kambas

