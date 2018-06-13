Macedonian president says won't sign 'damaging' name accord with Greece

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov said on Wednesday he would not sign a deal reached with Greece on changing his country’s name, saying it violated the constitution.

“My position is final and I will not yield to any pressure, blackmail or threats. I will not support or sign such a damaging agreement,” he told a news conference.

Ivanov, who as president has the backing of the nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE and has the right to veto the deal, said Macedonia’s possible future membership of the European Union and NATO was not sufficient excuse to sign such a “bad agreement”.

