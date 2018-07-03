FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 3, 2018 / 7:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek key coalition ally says will seek to block Macedonia accord

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s defense minister and key ally in a fragile left-right coalition said he would try to block a deal brokered with Macedonia last month to end a decades-long dispute over its name.

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, seen wearing a tie, jokes with Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos before his speech at the parliamentary group of Syriza and Independent Greeks in Athens, Greece, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

Greece had in the past threatened to hinder Skopje’s bid to join the European Union and NATO, arguing that use of simple “Macedonia” could imply territorial claims over the northern Greek region of the same name and amounted to theft of ancient Greek culture. The new name the two countries agreed on, North Macedonia, has the geographical qualifier which Athens sought.

FILE PHOTO: Greek Defense Minister and leader of minor coalition party Independent Greeks Panos Kammenos addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

But the pact sparked protests and political storms on both sides of the border.

Panos Kammenos, who heads the right-wing Independent Greeks party, said he would not endorse the accord, which has to be ratified by the national parliaments in both countries.

“For me its a its a bad deal, and I will try to block it,” Kammenos told a news conference.

Two lawmakers from the Independent Greeks broke ranks and quit the party over the issue last month, leaving the leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ coalition down to 152 seats in the 300-seat parliament - its slimmest parliamentary majority since Tsipras took office in 2015.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.