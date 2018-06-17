FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Greece, Macedonia sign pact to change ex-Yugoslav republic's name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRESPES, Greece (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia signed an accord on Sunday to rename the former Yugoslav republic as the “Republic of North Macedonia.”

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev speak before the signing of an accord to settle a long dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name in the village of Psarades, in Prespes, Greece, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The accord, signed on lake Prespa in northern Greece bordering Macedonia and Albania, hopes to settle nearly three decades of talks between the two over the young Balkan state’s names. It still needs to be approved by both parliaments and in Macedonia by a referendum.

Reporting By Karolina Tagaris, editing by Michele Kambas

