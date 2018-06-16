FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 4:34 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Greek police fire teargas to protesters over Macedonia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police fired teargas at protesters outside parliament on Saturday as lawmakers were in session discussing a no-confidence motion against the government over a controversial name deal with neighboring Macedonia.

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters witnesses saw police fire at least two rounds of teargas at individuals who tried to scale stairs outside parliament in central Athens, angered by the accord brokered by the two countries earlier in the week.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans

