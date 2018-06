ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers will begin debating a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition New Democracy against the government at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday, parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis said.

Greek conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party's lawmakers after submitting a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in row over a deal on neighbouring Macedonia's name, in Athens, Greece, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

New Democracy said it would file the no-confidence motion over a deal to solve a decades-old name dispute with Macedonia.