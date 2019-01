Protesters throw a flare at riot police during a demonstration in from of the parliament building against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Athens, Greece, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police used teargas on Thursday to disperse crowds gathered outside parliament protesting a deal over the name of Macedonia.

Several thousand people had assembled outside the Greek legislature chanting ‘traitors’ as lawmakers debated ratification of an agreement reached with the neighbouring ex-Yugoslav state last year.