ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will support efforts by Macedonia to meet the terms of an accord to change the country’s name, Greece’s government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras talk after the signing of an accord to settle a long dispute over the name of Republic of Macedonia in the village of Otesevo, Macedonia June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The two countries signed a deal this week to change the Balkan nation’s name to North Macedonia.