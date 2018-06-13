FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 3:16 PM / in 12 hours

Greece opposition to submit PM no-confidence motion over Macedonia deal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s opposition New Democracy party plans to submit a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in parliament over a deal on neighboring Macedonia’s name, a party source told Reuters.

New Democracy would wait until the conclusion of a debate on bailout reforms which was scheduled to wrap up on Thursday before submitting the motion, the source said.

Athens and Skopje reached a historic accord on Tuesday agreeing to call the former Yugoslav nation the “Republic of Northern Macedonia,” settling nearly three decades of disagreement over its name.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou

