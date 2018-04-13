FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 13, 2018 / 1:23 PM / in 2 hours

Greek prosecutor appeals ruling against returning whistleblower to Malta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek prosecutor appealed on Friday against the rejection of a Maltese request to extradite a whistleblower who supplied documents to murdered investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Malta has issued a European arrest warrant for 36-year-old Russian Maria Efimova, who stirred a political scandal over allegations of wrongdoing at Maltese-registered Pilatus Bank.

Efimova, who left Malta last year with her family, turned herself in to Greek police last month. She was arrested under the warrant for alleged misappropriation of funds, accusations that she denies.

A court ruled on Thursday against extraditing Efimova to Malta and ordered her release. Following the prosecutor’s appeal, Greece’s top court is expected to hear the case, judiciary sources said on Friday.

Efimova was employed for three months in 2016 by Pilatus Bank [PILAT.UL]. Caruana Galizia, an anti-corruption blogger, identified her as the source of internal bank documents. These, the journalist said before her death, indicated that Michelle Muscat, wife of Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, owned a secret company in Panama.

The Muscats have both denied the accusations.

A group of 36 European parliament members signed a letter following Efimova’s arrest, calling for her not to be extradited to Malta.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in October 2017 in an attack that shocked Malta. Three men have been charged with killing her but police have yet to give a motive.

Pilatus Bank has accused Efimova of embezzlement. Efimova denies all charges and has counter-sued the bank for failing to pay her salary.

Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.