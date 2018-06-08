FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 8:32 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

At least five migrants killed in northern Greece road crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and two seriously injured on Friday when a small van carrying Iraqi and Syrian migrants smashed into a wall and overturned on a northern Greek motorway, police said.

Police said three children and a person identified as a “trafficker” who was driving were among the dead in the early morning crash as the vehicle headed to the city of Thessaloniki.

“Police were alerted by passers-by,” a police spokesman said.

The minivan had Polish registration numbers, he added. The nationality of the driver was not immediately clear.

Greece has been a gateway for hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing violence in Iraq and Syria for Europe.

Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

