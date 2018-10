Eleven die in head-on collision on Greek motorway: police

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eleven people, thought to be migrants, died in Greece on Saturday when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames, police said.

People stand next to the area where 11 people thought to be migrants died, after a vehicle collided with a truck, in Kavala, Greece, October 13, 2018. Elias Kotsireas/Intimenews via REUTERS

The 11 individuals were traveling close to the city of Kavala in the north-east of the country when their mini-van collided with the truck in the early hours.

The truck driver managed to escape but occupants of the other vehicle were trapped and died in the blaze, police said.