October 17, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Tsipras accepts foreign minister's resignation

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted the resignation of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Wednesday and will himself take over the foreign affairs portfolio, Tsipras’s office said.

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias during a parliamentary session before a vote following a motion of no confidence by the main opposition in dispute over a deal on neighbouring Macedonia's name, in Athens, Greece June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

Earlier, Greek media reported that Kotzias had clashed with Defence Minister Panos Kammenos over a deal that aims to end a decades-old name dispute with neighboring Macedonia.

Kotzias was Athens’ main negotiator in the talks that led to the June accord with Skopje to rename Greece’s northern neighbor North Macedonia. Its fate is now uncertain because a referendum in Macedonia on the deal failed to reach a minimum turnout threshold to make it constitutionally valid.

Kammenos is from a right-wing junior coalition partner vehemently opposed to the accord with Skopje. The right-wing party’s support is crucial for Tsipras, leader of the left-wing Syriza party, as he has a razor-thin parliamentary majority.

Greek media reported on Wednesday that Kotzias and Kammenos had argued during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Greece’s parliament is also meant to ratify the name deal.

Reporting By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
