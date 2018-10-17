Greek PM takes over as foreign minister, says wont tolerate dissent

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took over as foreign minister on Wednesday and said he would not let personal agendas overshadow policy, after his foreign minister resigned amid reports of a cabinet split over Macedonia.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras makes a media a statement following the resignation of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, Athens, Greece, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Tsipras said he would do whatever was needed to ensure the success of an accord with Greece’s neighbor to end a decades-old dispute over its name.

Tsipras said of assuming the foreign minister role: “It is a decision not to tolerate, from now on, any double-speak from anyone, or any personal agenda in the national line of the country.”

He said he was “pained” to have to accept the resignation of foreign minister Nikos Kotzias who quit amid reports of a growing rift with a coalition partner over a June 2018 deal with Macedonia to end the name dispute.

Media reports suggested Kotzias and Defence Minister Panos Kammenos rowed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday over the deal. Kammenos, who is leader of the junior party in Greece’s left-right governing coalition, was against the accord.