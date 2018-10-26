FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Police evacuate Greek foreign ministry after suspect package found

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police evacuated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens on Friday after a suspect package arrived by mail, police officials said.

Police said a bomb squad was on its way to the area.

“A package has been found which is considered suspect,” a police official told Reuters. “It arrived by mail.”

No further information was immediately available. The ministry of foreign affairs is in central Athens, in a building complex opposite the Greek parliament.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, state buildings, police and politicians are frequent in Greece, which has a long history of political violence.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

