Greece must regain full access to debt markets: EU's Moscovici

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece should regain full access to debt markets and all efforts should be made to that end, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“Let’s make Greece a full success story inside the eurozone...reduce unemployment, particularly among the young,” Moscovici told reporters in translated comments after meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

“Greece should regain full market access,” he said.

Greece emerged in August from its third international bailout since 2010 and wants to return to bond markets as a regular borrower.