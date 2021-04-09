Prominent Greek journalist shot dead by motorcycle gunmen: police

ATHENS (Reuters) - Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed a prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens on Friday, police said.

George Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his coverage of law and order and police stories.

Police said Karaivaz was shot early on Friday afternoon by 2 individuals on a motorbike who fired multiple rounds near his home in Alimos, in the south of Athens.

Gangland killings occur regularly in Athens but there were no immediate reports of a possible motive for Friday’s shooting. Homicide police rather than anti-terrorism officers were investigating, a police official said.