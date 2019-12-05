World News
December 5, 2019 / 9:57 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Pirates kidnap 19 crew members of Greek tanker off Nigeria

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Pirates have kidnapped 19 crew members of a crude oil tanker off Nigeria, an official with the ship’s operator said on Thursday.

The vessel was attacked 77 nautical miles off Bonny island on Dec. 3 and the crew were seized, the official said

The Hong Kong-flagged supertanker Nave Constellation, capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil, is operated by Greek shipping company Navios Tankers Management.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Jonathan Saul and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below