Unknown attackers throw red paint at Greece's parliament

ATHENS (Reuters) - Vandals on Tuesday hurled red paint at Greece’s parliament, one of the most heavily guarded buildings in central Athens, before dispersing into nearby streets.

The attack, days before a European Parliament election, lasted just a few minutes.

There were several red stains on the facade of the parliament, facing onto Syntagma Square, while the perpetrators, who were on foot, let off two smoke bombs, police officials said.

Such attacks are common in Athens although rare against parliament.

Earlier this month, attackers threw black paint at the walls encircling the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Athens.

That was claimed by a self-styled anarchist group protesting over authorities withholding prison leave to a man convicted of being the hitman for the Nov. 17 urban guerrilla group. Greece’s deadliest group, it was responsible for a series of killings from the late 1970s to 2000.