Greek PM Tsipras wins confidence vote weeks before EU election

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session before a confidence vote in Athens, Greece, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a confidence vote on Friday, weeks before European Parliament elections.

The leftist premier turned a censure motion against one of his ministers into a confidence vote this week.

Tsipras, whose term ends in October and will seek re-election, announced a package of relief measures this week, including tax cuts and benefits for pensioners. The measures are expected to kick in starting this year and up to 2021.