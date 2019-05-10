Greek PM Tsipras wins confidence vote weeks before EU election

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a confidence vote on Friday, weeks before European Parliament elections.
The leftist premier turned a censure motion against one of his ministers into a confidence vote this week.
Tsipras, whose term ends in October and will seek re-election, announced a package of relief measures this week, including tax cuts and benefits for pensioners. The measures are expected to kick in starting this year and up to 2021.
Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou