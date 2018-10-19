FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greek PM rules out snap polls after foreign minister's resignation

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out an early election on Friday, following the resignation of his foreign minister this week.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 18, 2018. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

Tsipras, who will take over the foreign ministry portfolio, said that his left-led coalition government enjoys the full support of the parliament’s majority.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels he said he would keep the foreign minister’s post until a deal with neighboring Macedonia to end a decades-old dispute over the ex-Yugoslav republic’s name was successfully concluded.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

