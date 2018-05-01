Earthquake felt in Greek capital, no reports of injuries

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake shook Greece on Tuesday night and was felt in Athens, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage, Greek authorities said.

The 4.1-magnitude quake occurred at 2050 GMT and struck 29 kilometers northeast of Athens, according to the Athens’ Institute of Geodynamics. The epicenter was at a depth of 9.4 kilometers.

It was felt in central Athens and the suburbs, Reuters witnesses said.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage.