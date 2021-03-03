Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece: EMSC

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Greece on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, having earlier reported magnitudes of 6.9 and 5.9 for the tremblor.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

The German Research Center for Geosciences pegged the earthquake at magnitude 6.0, with a depth of 10 km.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said that the epicenter was 20 km south of the town of Elassona in central Greece.

A fire service official in Athens said there were no reports of damages or injuries so far but added: “My colleagues felt it, it was strong.”

Greek seismologist Vassilis Karathanasis told state television that the tremor was felt across Greece.