Greek man confesses to killing wife after earlier blaming intruders

ATHENS (Reuters) - Α Greek man who claimed thieves broke in and strangled his wife in front of their 11-month-old child, has confessed to the murder, police said on Thursday, just over a month after he reported the attack in an Athens suburb.

“The murder of a 20-year-old Greek woman in Glyka Nera on May 11, 2021 has been resolved,” a statement from police said, adding that her 33-year-old husband had confessed.

The man, the only witness in the case, had told investigators that three thieves had broken into the family’s house, tied him up and strangled his 20-year-old wife.

But following new evidence from CCTV cameras at the house and a smartwatch worn by his young wife, the man was taken in and questioned at length.

A police source said the man said that he had a fight with his wife before the murder.

Greece has seen a series of gangland killings in recent years but the brutal murder of a young woman in front of her child came as a shock and prompted widespread public outrage.