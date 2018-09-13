One injured after rockfall at pristine beach in Zakynthos

ATHENS (Reuters) - At least one tourist was injured on Thursday following a rockfall at the Navagio beach in the island of Zakynthos, Greek coast guard and police officials said.

A general view shows the beach Navagio following a rockfall, in the island of Zakynthos, Greece September 13, 2018. Imera Zakynthou/Eurokinissi/via REUTERS

There were no people missing, one of the officials said but authorities were combing land and sea as a precaution, the official said.

One of the island’s main attractions, Navagio has a shipwreck on the shore and is surrounded by steep cliffs. It can only be reached by boat.

A couple of small boats overturned from the force of the fall that caused high waves, witnesses told authorities.