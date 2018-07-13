FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 13, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia summons Greek ambassador over expulsion of its diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that it had summoned the Greek ambassador to Moscow to protest against the expulsion of two Russian diplomats by Athens.

“Washington... is behind the anti-Russian decision of the government of Greece,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Greece said it had expelled two Russian diplomats for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal to allow Macedonia to join NATO.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.