Greece to expel two Russian diplomats, ban two others: Kathimerini

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will expel two Russian diplomats and ban entry to another two for activities inconsistent with their status, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from Greek authorities. A Greek foreign ministry official declined to make an immediate comment and the Russian embassy in Athens was unavailable for comment.

Athens took the move after perceived attempts by the Russian diplomats to undermine an agreement Greece brokered with the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia last month, ending a decades-old diplomatic standoff over its name, Kathimerini said.