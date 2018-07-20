FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Russia summons Greek ambassador in Moscow amid diplomatic row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had summoned Greece’s ambassador in Moscow to register its protest over “anti-Russian” statements made by Athens amid a diplomatic row that has strained relations.

Greece said last week it had expelled two Russian diplomats and barred two other people from entering the country for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal to allow Macedonia to join NATO.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

