Greece asked for diplomats expulsion July 6: Greek diplomatic source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece had informed Russia on July 6 that it planned to expel Russian diplomats from the country for illegal activities connected to rallies against a deal with Macedonia, a Greek diplomatic source told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We had issued warnings to Russian authorities for some time over (the actions of) these specific 4 diplomats and civilians, and on Friday it was officially raised, giving them a reasonable period of a few days to leave the country,” the source told Reuters.

The allegations concerned involvement in rallies against a deal with Macedonia and attempts to offer money to state officials, the source said.