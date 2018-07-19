FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 19, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia pushes back Lavrov's Greece visit after diplomatic row: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The timing of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s planned visit to Greece this autumn is no longer suitable, Russia’s ambassador to Athens said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacts ahead of a joint news conference of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Athens said last week it had expelled two Russian diplomats and barred two other people from entering the country for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal to allow Macedonia to join NATO.

Greece last month invited Lavrov to visit in September, but relations have since become strained over the diplomatic row.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.