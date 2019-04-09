Greek airline Sky Express partners with Air France KLM

FILE PHOTO: Houses are seen at edge of the caldera at the volcanic island of Santorini. September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Perry/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek airline Sky Express said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Air France KLM to cooperate on flights connecting Paris and Amsterdam with the Greek islands.

Tourism accounts for about a quarter of economic output in Greece, which saw a record number of about 33 million visitors last year.

The privately owned carrier, which competes with Aegean Airlines’ subsidiary Olympic Airways on domestic routes, flies to 24 Greek destinations on ATR42 and ATR72 twin engine turboprop aircraft.

Sky Express said the deal would allow passengers to travel across its network with the convenience of a single ticket reservation.

“(This) simplifies travel arrangements for Air France- KLM and Sky Express, since all baggage transfer services are being provided at the connecting airport,” Sky Express said.

Air France offers 39 weekly flights to Athens from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, in addition to KLM’s 14 weekly flights from Amsterdam-Schiphol.