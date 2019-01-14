Greek teachers clash with police for second time in a week

Greek school teachers take part in a demonstration in front of the parliament building against government plans to change hiring procedures in the public sector in Athens, Greece, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Primary school teachers clashed with riot police in Athens on Monday for the second time in under a week, during a protest against government plans to change public sector hirings.

The violence broke out when protesting teachers, who are on a 24-hour strike, tried to break a police cordon next to parliament. Some demonstrators hurled fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas. The clashes were short-lived.

More than 3,000 people took part in the protest, holding banners that read “Permanent hirings now!”

The teachers say schools are under-staffed and are demanding the creation of additional permanent positions. They argue that an education ministry bill currently under public consultation is unfair to those with years of experience.

Greece froze hirings in the public sector during the years of its economic crisis that began in late 2009.