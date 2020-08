FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prior to holding talks at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Wednesday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressed concern about tensions between Greece and Turkey and urged the two NATO allies to commit to a dialogue about their dispute over the Eastern Mediterranean, the White House said.