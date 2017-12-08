FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria says border treaty revision not beneficial for regional stability
Sections
Featured
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Reuters Investigates: Lead Poisoning
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Saudis support U.S. peace plan despite rage at Jerusalem move
World
Saudis support U.S. peace plan despite rage at Jerusalem move
Crude-backed crypto-coin is mostly snake oil
Breakingviews
Crude-backed crypto-coin is mostly snake oil
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 7:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bulgaria says border treaty revision not beneficial for regional stability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday any discussion about a revision of the treaty defining the borders of its neighbors Greece and Turkey would not help stability in the region.

The statement comes a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to Greece that some details in the Treaty of Lausanne, which established the borders of modern-day Turkey, were unclear and that a lasting solution to issues in the Aegean and Cyprus was needed.

“Bulgaria believes that a discussion of peace treaties and existing borders is not beneficial to the international community and stability in the region,” the ministry said.

“Any revision of international treaties may only be done by mutual agreement between the countries in accordance with international law,” it said, urging its neighbors to “continue on the path of dialogue”.

The ministry said it had discussed the issue with the Turkish ambassador to Sofia.

Erdogan, making the first visit by a Turkish president to Greece in 65 years, said Muslims in the Greek border region of Western Thrace were not able to choose their own chief mufti, while Christian communities in Turkey enjoyed greater freedom to choose their patriarchs, suggesting the treaty was not being applied fairly.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos also ruled out a revision of the 1923 Lausanne treaty.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.