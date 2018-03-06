FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

EU says hopes for positive outcome in case of Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it hoped for a positive outcome in the case of two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey last week.

“We hope for a swift and positive outcome of this issue, in the spirit of good neighborly relations,” a Commission spokesman told a news conference.

A Turkish court remanded in custody on Friday two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border into Turkey in bad weather in a heavily forested frontier region, Turkish media said, despite Greek calls for their swift return.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

