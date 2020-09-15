EU-Turkey ties at 'watershed moment', EU's top envoy says

FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, holds a joint news conference with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer after a meeting with the European Union's defence ministers, in Berlin, Germany, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s relationship with Turkey is at a turning point, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, urging Ankara to back down from conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean and uphold basic human rights in the country.

Ties “are at a watershed moment in history, which will go to one side or the other, depending on what happens in the next days,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament.

EU leaders are set to meet next week to discuss Turkey.