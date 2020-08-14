Trump, France's Macron voice concern about Greece-Turkey tensions: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron “expressed concern over increased tension between NATO Allies Greece and Turkey” during a call on Friday, a White House spokesman said.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece are embroiled in a dispute over Turkish oil and gas exploration in disputed eastern Mediterranean waters. Turkey said on Friday France should refrain from steps that escalate tensions after the French military conducted training exercises with Greek forces in the region on Thursday.