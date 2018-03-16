FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 16, 2018 / 9:51 AM / in 15 minutes

Greek court rejects Turkey's request for extradition of eight soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek appeals court on Friday rejected a Turkish demand for the handover of eight Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of having a direct role in the abortive coup attempt against President Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

It was the third extradition request Greek courts have refused, in an issue which has strained relations between the two NATO allies.

The group fled to Greece in a helicopter on July 16, 2016, as the coup attempt against Erdogan crumbled. Turkey says they are traitors and coup plotters.

Reporting By Constantinos Georgizas, writing by Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.