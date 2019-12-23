World News
Assailants set Turkish consulate employee's car on fire in Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) - Unknown assailants set the car of a Turkish consulate employee ablaze early on Monday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, a police official said.

Authorities were investigating the incident which took place around 3:30 am.

“There was extended damage,” said the official who declined to be named. There were no injuries.

Arson attacks are not uncommon in the country which has a history of political violence.

Athens and Ankara, NATO allies, are at odds over various decades-old issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically split Cyprus.

A recent deal between Turkey and Libya over maritime boundaries has angered Greece, which sees the move as infringing its own sovereign rights.

