Greece says no date yet on when resuming exploratory talks with Turkey

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Thursday that no date had yet been set for resuming exploratory talks with Turkey over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey disagree over a range of issues, including where their continental shelves extend. After a four year hiatus following weeks of tensions that culminated in a collision between their warships, the two countries have agreed to restart exploratory talks.

“Right now we do not have a date,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. “We are moving towards there relatively soon.”

Turkey has also given no timing for a resumption of the talks but a senior official has said they could begin by the end of the month.

Greece has said that the talks will resume in Istanbul.

The talks, which broke off in 2016 after 60 rounds, made little progress in resolving outstanding differences over 14 years.

Petsas said that the talks will be on demarcating maritime zones, an exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf.