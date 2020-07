FILE PHOTO: Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias waits to welcome his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is open to a dialogue with Turkey but not under threats, Greece’s foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, said on Tuesday.

“I want to repeat that Greece is always open to a dialogue with Turkey, but a dialogue not under the regime of threats, insults or attempts to create a fait accompli,” Dendias said after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya.