Turkey says enemies see Greece as 'safe haven'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s enemies have been seeing Greece as a “safe haven” and the Greek attitude regarding individuals Ankara sees as supporters of a 2016 failed coup damages ties, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Yildirim said it was unacceptable for people who took part in the abortive putsch to be protected by Greece, as ties between Ankara and Athens, neighbors and NATO allies, have soured in recent months.