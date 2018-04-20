FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 20, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says enemies see Greece as 'safe haven'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s enemies have been seeing Greece as a “safe haven” and the Greek attitude regarding individuals Ankara sees as supporters of a 2016 failed coup damages ties, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Yildirim said it was unacceptable for people who took part in the abortive putsch to be protected by Greece, as ties between Ankara and Athens, neighbors and NATO allies, have soured in recent months.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.