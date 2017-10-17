FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece, IMF agree on fast bailout review conclusion: Tsipras says
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 5 days ago

Greece, IMF agree on fast bailout review conclusion: Tsipras says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece and the International Monetary Fund agree that the next bailout review of the country’s fiscal and reform progress must be concluded fast, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) addresses lawmakers before a parliamentary vote of a law that allows citizens to declare a gender change on official documents in Athens, Greece October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

European Union and IMF inspectors are expected in Athens next week to start talks on Greece’s bailout progress.

Disagreements between Athens, the European Union and the Washington-based IMF over the country’s fiscal targets and the size of debt relief it needs helped delay the conclusion of a previous bailout review, which dragged on for months hurting economic activity.

Athens now wants to speed up, hoping to end bailout supervision when its current program expires in August 2018.

“We agreed that it is in all parties interest to conclude the third review in time, the soonest possible,” Tsipras said after meeting IMF’s Managing Director Christine Lagarde as part of an official trip to the United States.

According to statements released in Greece on Tuesday, Tsipras said he believed that all parties have now overcome differences and hoped the IMF would play “a crucial and decisive” role in discussions on debt relief, a long standing Greek demand.

He was expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later on Tuesday.

Greece’s 86-billion-euro bailout, its third since 2010 when the debt crisis broke out, ends in less than a year. Athens hopes to conclude its third bailout review by December to start talks on the terms of exiting the program.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.