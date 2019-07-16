World News
July 16, 2019 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek police believe they have solved U.S. scientist's murder

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police believe they have found the killer of an American biologist who was murdered on the island of Crete on July 8, a source said on Tuesday.

Suzanne Eaton, 60, a molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was found dead in a disused military bunker on July 8, a week after she went missing.

A 27-year-old man is being questioned in connection with her death. “We consider the suspect is also the perpetrator,” a police source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Greek police were scheduled to make an announcement later on Tuesday. A police advisory said the case had been “solved”.

Eaton was thought to be out jogging on the day she disappeared.

