Volkswagen to use electric vehicles for Greek island transport system

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo is seen at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

ATHENS (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE has agreed with Greece to deploy electric vehicles as part of a transport system on a small Greek island, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen Chairman Herbert Diess and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to join a virtual event to sign a memorandum of understanding for the project to run on Astypalea in the Aegean, which has about 1,300 inhabitants.