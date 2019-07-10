At least five dead as severe weather hits Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and dozens injured after gale-force winds, rain and hailstorms struck northern Greece late on Wednesday, the fire brigade said.

One foreign man was killed when strong winds swept away a travel trailer in Halkidiki, a popular tourist peninsula in northern Greece, authorities said. A man and a woman, also foreigners, were injured in the same incident.

Elsewhere in the region, one person was killed after a roof collapsed on a local restaurant in Nea Plagia, and two others died after a tree collapsed near a hotel in the area of Potidea.

Twenty people were taken to hospital, the fire brigade said.