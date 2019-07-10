One killed, four feared dead as severe weather hits Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) - One person was killed and at least four others were feared dead after gale-force winds, rain and hailstorms struck northern Greece late on Wednesday, authorities said.

One foreign man was killed when strong winds swept away a travel trailer in Halkidiki, a popular tourist peninsula in northern Greece, the coast guard said. A man and a woman, also foreigners, were injured in the same incident.

Elsewhere in the region, the fire brigade said one person was believed dead after a roof collapsed on a local restaurant in Nea Plagia, and two others were thought to have been killed after a tree collapsed near a hotel in the area of Potidea.

The fire brigade was unable to immediately confirm their deaths.