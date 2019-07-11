Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) - Six foreign nationals were killed and dozens others were injured after gale-force winds, rain and hailstorms struck northern Greece late on Wednesday, authorities said.

Two elderly Czech nationals were killed when strong winds swept away their travel trailer in Halkidiki, a popular tourist peninsula in northern Greece, police said.

Elsewhere in the region, a woman and an 8-year-old boy, both Romanian nationals, were killed after a roof collapsed on a restaurant in Nea Plagia. A man and a young boy, both Russians, died after a tree collapsed near a hotel in the seaside town of Potidea, authorities said.

A medical centre said it had treated 60 to 70 people, most with fractures.

“It is the first time in my 25-year career that I have lived through something like this,” the medical centre director, Athansios Kaltsas, told OPEN TV. “It was so abrupt, and so sudden.”

Meteorologist Klearxos Marousakis described the weather conditions as “extremely unusual” for this time of year.